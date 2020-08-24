Mid-century Main Street landmark gets new lease on life as restaurant Leftcraft, opening Wednesday

It’s been there since 1954, a steel-and-concrete edifice at 519 Main St. that has housed an array of local businesses from clothing stores to antique shops.

But there’s been feverish activity inside for months now, and all is set for the new tenant, Leftcraft, to open its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Leftcraft will be offering craft beers, cocktails and an array of food from homestyle comfort to health-conscious, all using locally-sourced ingredients. Initially Leftcraft will be open Wednesdays through Sundays 4-8 p.m., but plans include expanding to serve lunch and dinner daily.

The building began life as Weller’s Mens’ and Boys’ Shop, and has been through several iterations since.

The most recent tenant, Fabric of Life, closed up shop for good in February 2018. The building was purchased the next month by local business owner and developer Mike McMurray, who is also developing the old Edmonds Thriftway at 6th and Main into the multi-use Main Street Commons.

“I’m a big fan of anything mid-century,” McMurray confessed with a laugh. “I already knew the walls were 10-inch-thick solid concrete, so I figured there would be more 1950s bones in it somewhere. So rather than just rent it out, I wanted to put my own footprint on it and restore some of that mid-century glory.”

Shortly after he made the purchase, McMurray popped a hole in the ceiling large enough for his head and flashlight, and knew he’d struck gold.

“The minute I saw those 16-inch I-beams supporting the ceiling, I knew I’d found it,” he explained.

Since then, McMurray has been in contact with the children of the original owners, and learned some fascinating history that helps explain why the building was constructed in a way that seems overbuilt by today’s standards.

According to McMurray, Mr. Weller was watching the TV news one evening and saw a report about the Boeing company putting up a new building with this style of construction, and reportedly exclaimed, “That’s what I want for the City of Edmonds!” According to Weller’s kids, their dad hired a Boeing engineer who directed construction.

“This building was constructed like a fortress,” said McMurray. “It has 10-inch cement walls poured in place and 16-inch I-beams supporting the ceiling with shiplap in between. The basement is literally a concrete bunker. These mid-century bones have been hiding all these years, and it’s so exhilarating to expose them to the light of day.”

Encouraged by McMurray’s enthusiasm, Leftcraft owners worked with Graham-Baba Architects to not only expose and display the classic construction, but enhance it with custom cabinetry, woodwork, colors and other design features.

Finding just the right tenant for the building was a passion for McMurray, and he feels he’s found a great fit in Leftcraft.

“Folks will recall the Darth Vader I put in the window back in 2018 asking for suggestion about what kind of business Edmonds residents really wanted,” he explained. “When all was said and done, Edmonds residents told me they wanted family-friendly, healthy foods, and something different from what is already here. Leftcraft will bring rotisserie to Edmonds, along with a great selection of health-conscious choices (many made on site), craft beers, sandwiches and a special kids menu, all in a relaxing, family-friendly atmosphere.”

Learn more about Leftcraft and see the full menu on their website. And look for a review soon from our restaurant writer Kathy Passage.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel