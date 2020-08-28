Navigating high school during a pandemic: EWHS students share how they’re coping

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected billions of lives in countless ways — people of all ages and backgrounds. With this new series, we plan to take a look at how the outbreak has impacted the education experiences of Generation Z.

Edmonds-Woodway High was among the local schools that participated in online learning when facilities were closed in March due to COVID-19. However, after students spent four months going through online school, missing events and participating in a virtual graduation, the question weighing on everyone’s minds was, what would happen in the upcoming school year? Finally, earlier this month, the Edmonds School District announced that the district would offer completely online learning until at least November, and likely longer than that.

Parents have spoken their minds on forums, made posts on social media and made comments on school district posts. But what are the thoughts of the students — those who will actually be going through this extreme change in educational formatting?

Interviews with several Edmonds-Woodway High School students highlighted a common theme: Though this is not the most ideal way to return to school, it needs to be done for the betterment of society. The students interviewed for this initial article have agreed to be interviewed regularly , so we can check in and see the change of opinions, feelings and experiences during this unusual time. The goal is to help uplift student voices during a time where they seem to be drowned out, and to also provide an inside view on this new system of learning.

— Ariana Burr, EWHS Class of 2021

For committed student Jacob Sawyer, the change is unfortunate, but says it’s the best action that can be taken at the moment. When asked how this situation has affected him, he said, “I generally prefer a classroom experience, so it might make some concepts harder for me to grasp….but I’ll be able to get more sleep [and] have more of my day freed up to work on a personal project or study on my own schedule.” Sawyer, like many other high school students during this time, tries as hard as he can to make the best out of the current situation, which is one where “no one wins…there are just too many variables to keep that many people safe in an enclosed building.”

Though many students are attempting to look on the bright side, there is still understandable frustration. Zui Krumroy, an incoming senior and student athlete on the wrestling team, was looking forward to this coming year. “I’m frustrated about it because if people wore masks…we would have a better handle on COVID-19, and would therefore have higher chances of going back to school in person,” Krumroy said. “However, I do understand why in-person isn’t the best option and I’d rather miss my senior year than possibly get my loved ones sick.” Krumroy is worried about the possibility that the EWHS wrestling team’s season will be canceled. “I so badly want to wrestle my senior year. My friend and I have been looking forward to our senior year season…and just to have that sense of team and friends. I’ll be very disappointed if there isn’t a season but I wouldn’t be surprised,” Krumroy said.

Underclassman Ella Suico is very concerned about how the switch to online learning during the coming school year will impact her ability to learn. “I wish there was some other option [rather than online learning] because, for me at least, learning online is very hard and the information is difficult to retain,” Suico said. “So I guess, if I’m not learning, what’s the point? Also, I feel like motivation is…a problematic factor…it’s difficult for many of us to not procrastinate.” Though Suico says she completely understands the district’s need to switch to online learning for the safety of the students and staff, the negative impact is understandably disappointing in such a developmental period of her life. She is also one of the many students at Edmonds-Woodway High who is residing in a household with two guardians who work. Asked how she feels this will impact her experience with online school, she seemed to be looking on the positive side when she replied, “I don’t think it’ll affect me that much. I’m fairly independent…my mom is a nurse and my dad is a library manager…[but during the day]…I have my dog to keep me company…”.

Meanwhile, motivated senior Micah Tolbert is taking the lemons of online learning and making lemonade by using the extra time this year to his advantage. When asked how he’s handling the switch to online learning, Tolbert replied, “I was hoping to go back to in-person school, but I understand why we aren’t. I plan on taking the extra time to work a couple more jobs.” Although he is using the time to his advantage, Tolbert says that the switch is also negatively affecting his life. “It’s definitely making me feel distanced from a lot of my friends,” he said. “Sometimes I only talk to them at school. So I’d say I am not as connected with people as I usually am. The [worst] part of school not opening in-person, is the social part [is lessened].” Tolbert concluded with a few words of wisdom that he said were particularly directed at other youth: “We should all take this extra time to do something productive and learn while still being cautious.”

While underclassmen at Edmonds Woodway are possibly less affected by sentimental reasons, compared to the seniors, many have been feeling understanding and sympathetic during this uncertain time. In the words of one sophomore at the high school, Zia Owens: “As much as I would love to see my friends and classmates in person, I’m really glad the district opted for a minimal-risk pathway, as in-person reopenings of United States-based schools haven’t been too successful so far,” she said. “I’m a little worried about the quality of classes — it was a bit of a mess last year…[but] I’m trying to remain optimistic!” Owens also mentioned personal projects she has been able to work on during this time, as well as how she has been able to stay safe and therefore feels extremely privileged. To this year’s seniors, she had a special message that resonates with a lot of people right now: “You’re all doing great, and I’m very proud,” she said. “If I was an upperclassman right now I would be a wreck, you all are incredible for managing.”

About the author: Ariana Burr has lived in Edmonds for eight years, and says she loves the wonderful feeling of community. A My Edmonds News intern since 2019, she is currently applying to colleges with the goal of pursuing a double major in multi-media communications and political science with a minor in visual arts. In her free time, she enjoys photography, writing both fiction and documentary-style news articles, and spending time with friends. In addition to submitting photos and articles for My Edmonds News, she is the head photographer of the EWHS online student newspaper, the Warrior Word and the co-president of the EWHS photography club, Leaders with a Lens. This year, she will be splitting her time between Edmonds Community College, as a Running Start student, and Edmonds-Woodway High School, all of which will be online for the time being.