North Sound Church offering quiet space for ‘COVID-19 Stress Relief’ Tuesdays, Thursdays

To give space for quiet reflection during the COVID-19 crisis, Edmonds’ “Little White Church” at 4th and Bell is opening its doors twice a week, Tuesday and Thursday, from noon—1 p.m. for Edmonds residents, businesspeople and visitors.

There will be no service — just a cool, quiet space for reflection, renewal and prayers.

“Faith or no faith, we welcome all,” said North Sound Church Pastor Barry Crane. “We’re opening at this time so as many busy businesspeople and shoppers can come and go at their schedule allows — even if it’s only a few minutes.”