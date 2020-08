Epulo Bistro announced Thursday on Instagram that it is now open at its new location at 190 Sunset Ave W.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling 425-678-8680.

Hours are from 4-9 p.m. Friday and they will open at 10a.m. on Saturday and Sunday for their new brunch service.

All menus are available online at epulobistro.com