Onsite blood drive set for Aug 17-26 at Edmonds Center for Arts

Bloodworks Northwest is partnering with the Edmonds Center for the Arts to host a pop-up onsite blood drive the week of Aug. 17-26.

The goal is to register 252 donors. The Edmond Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can sign up at dslnk.co/EdmondsPopUp.

Any donor who registers to donate blood in August will automatically be entered to win an Apple iPad Pro with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Full details at bloodworksNW.org/win.

To comply with coronavirus-related government restrictions and recommendations, masks (or an appropriate face covering) and appointments are now required at all Bloodworks donor sites. For more information, visit bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus