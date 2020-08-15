Oversized yard sign irks neighbors, who say city code should be enforced

When Edmonds Bowl residents Greg Toy and Jenny Anttila complained to the city about an 18-foot-tall yard sign promoting Black Lives Matter directly in their field of view, it raised some nagging questions about sign codes and the state of sign code enforcement in the city of Edmonds.

“I totally agree with the content of the sign,” said Toy, who along with partner Anttila stress that they both support the BLM movement. “Our issue is not with the message, but rather that it is in violation of the city’s sign code limiting the size of yard signs in residential areas.” (You can view the city code on temporary yard signs in residential areas here.

Last month, the couple contacted the City of Edmonds to ask that it address this issue. In response, City Code Enforcement Officer Dan Gooding wrote a letter dated July 7 to the owner of the property displaying the sign — citing the relevant city code limiting residential neighborhood signs to no larger than 4 square feet and no more than 6 feet high. He noted that the sign was in violation of the code, and directed that it be removed by July 15.

Much to the consternation of Toy and Anttila, July 15 came and went and the sign remained.

The owner of the sign and the home where it is located is John Kelley, a professional stagehand who is also known as JohnnnyRockStar of Edmonds-based bands Zombie Jihad and The Warning: A Black Sabbath Experience. Kelley explained that he is a long-time supporter of Black Lives Matter, and ran sound for BLM events through Rise Up! Productions. George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis in late May moved him to express his feelings with a sign. But Kelley was unemployed and didn’t have money to purchase one, so he found a piece of plastic and some black spray paint at his home, and made his own.

“I didn’t put it up to expressly irritate the neighbors,” Kelley said. “It’s just the one piece of plastic that was laying around.”

When Kelley’s sign didn’t come down by the city deadline of July 15, Antilla and Toy next contacted Gooding’s boss, City of Edmonds Development Director Shane Hope, in a further effort to get resolution. This resulted in a Zoom meeting with Hope attended by several other neighborhood residents also concerned about the issue.

According to Toy and Anttila, the meeting was cordial but did not resolve the situation, so they contacted Hope again via telephone.

Hope responded on Aug. 12 in a voice mail, which the couple shared with My Edmonds News. In it, Hope is heard to say that the “Mayor (Mike Nelson) has directed me to not enforce any sign size, dimensions in residential areas at least until the end of the year.”

This prompted Toy to write an email to My Edmonds News outlining the situation and expressing displeasure with the mayor’s decision to suspend sign code enforcement through the end of the year. The email was also sent to the mayor and city councilmembers.

In the message, Toy noted that “un-enforced signage code gives residents the freedom to display signs of any size and height with their personal message,” and that “concerned residents have voiced objections, as the lack of enforcement frustrates their attempts to keep signage within a reasonable restraint and not turn neighborhoods into a circus atmosphere reminiscent of Aurora Avenue… regardless of message or the dismay of neighbors who may consider such advertisement the same as smoke or noise pollution.”

My Edmonds News contacted the City of Edmonds for clarification of what appeared to be a policy to suspend enforcement of these codes.

In an email response, spokesperson Jamie Holter clarified the mayor’s position, saying that “Mayor Mike Nelson has not, and will not, suspend enforcement of the city’s signage regulations through the end of the year. Given all of the code enforcement going on in our city right now, enforcement of political speech is not our highest priority.”

Asked about how the city prioritizes sign code enforcement and code enforcement in general, Holter added the following:

“It [code enforcement priority] really depends. We have so many code violation issues — especially about garbage and junk, which has led to more complaints about rats and overgrown grass. Our code enforcement team prioritizes the health safety issues first. And responding to anything is so much more difficult now because of COVID. So yes, we respond but we also prioritize.”

In a Friday email to My Edmonds News, Shane Hope further explained this, saying: “We typically respond to complaints though if we see something egregious that has not been complained about, we may also follow up. In the case of a recent sign complaint, we notified the owner but do not specify a timeline for correction. As always, we look first for voluntary compliance.”

Which still leaves the oversize sign directly in Toy and Anttila’s field of view. The couple has expressed their firm intent to continue pursuing it.

“This is not an issue of limiting political speech in any way whatsoever,” said Toy in an Aug. 13 email. “The resident posting the sign in question is free, as are all citizens, to post a political sign endorsing whatever view he wants, so long as the sign meets code requirements…this is simply a case of code enforcement, requested by multiple neighbors, brought to the attention of the code enforcement division a number of weeks ago. It is plain and simply a total disregard of the citizens who are neighbors and have voiced complaints about the size of the sign.”

According to Toy, he and Anttila plan to give public testimony on this issue at Tuesday’s Aug. 18 council meeting and have approached councilmembers about getting the issue on the agenda.

As for Kelley, he pointed to supporters who contacted the city on his behalf, noting that there are other signs in Edmonds violating the sign code — in particular, the plethora of “12” signs supporting the Seattle Seahawks — that no one is complaining about.

When asked whether he would consider replacing his Black Lives Matter sign with a smaller sign that complies with the city code, Kelley was noncommittal. “I don’t know what’s going to happen next,” he said.

By Larry Vogel and Teresa Wippel