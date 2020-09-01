Part 3 of Black in Edmonds Sept. 5 to focus on allies and accomplices

Part three of the Black in Edmonds series, set for Saturday, Sept. 5 at 1 p.m., will be A Conversation with Allies & Accomplices.

The event will be moderated by Alicia Crank, a member of the Edmonds Planning Board, vice chair of the Snohomish County Airport Commission and Chief Development Officer at AtWork! The discussion will focuses on allyship and being an accomplice: the similarities, the differences, the successes and the pushback.

In part one (see our story here), Crank invited a group of five Black Edmonds residents to have a frank conversation via Zoom about their experiences living in a mostly white community. Part two (see the story here) focused on equity in education, police officers in schools and defining hate crime

Panelists for part three include:

R Shubert Ho: Proprietor of Feedme Hospitality & Restaurants

Gillian Jones: Director of Programming at Edmonds Center for the Arts

Kimberly Koenig: Owner, Rogue

Beth Langer Sanger: Owner of Ombu Salon and AXIS Pharmacy Northwest

Courtney Wooten: Community organizer, Suburbia Rising/Stories of Self & Self Solidarity

Registration is limited and is available at this link. 

It will also be live-streamed vis Facebook.

