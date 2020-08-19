Phase 2 of Dayton Street utility improvements wrapping up

With paving and the majority of striping on Dayton Street complete between 5th and 9th Avenues, the City of Edmonds says that Phase 2 of the Dayton Street Utility Replacement Project is wrapping up. “We appreciate the community around Dayton Street for their patience and flexibility during this important project; your input early in the planning process and feedback during construction, along with your questions, concerns, requests, and adaptability supported the project getting to the finish line,” the city said in an email message to the community.

Crews will be working over the next several weeks to complete final punch list items including low-impact sidewalk and landscape restoration and installation raised pavement markers in the centerline of Dayton. This work is not expected to result in any traffic impacts, the city said.

The work has been completed “during unprecedented times,” the city said, noting that crews adapted to the COVID-19 outbreak and was able to finish construction “safely and efficiently.”



(Image courtesy City of Edmonds)

Recapping the work, the city explained that a series of pipes below Dayton Street carry away wastewater from homes and businesses to be treated, while others carry drinkable water to faucets. Storm drains on Dayton Street carry rainwater into stormwater pipes, carrying water away from the street and preventing flooding. Between Phases 1 and 2, the Dayton Street Utility Improvements Project made the following improvements to this infrastructure:

Stormwater pipes: Replaced 3,200 feet of stormwater pipe and associated manholes/catch basins Added stormwater pipe capacity to reduce flooding in downtown during heavy rainstorms

Potable water pipes: Replaced 3,800 feet of potable water pipe and associated shutoff valves Replaced pipes that were nearing the end of their lifespan, improved ability to minimize size of water outages in an emergency

Sanitary sewer pipes: Replaced and re-lined 4,300 feet of sanitary sewer pipe Replaced pipes that were nearing the end of their lifespan

Sidewalks and curb ramps: Upgraded curb ramps to be ADA-accessible at the intersections of Dayton Street and 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th Avenues (see photo below) Added a sidewalk along the south side of Dayton Street from 7th to 8th Avenues (see photo below)

Paving: Resurfaced Dayton Street between 3rd and 9th Avenues (see photo below)



You can learn more at www.edmondswa.gov/dayton-street-utility-improvements.html.