Questions and answers about sidewalks in Edmonds

The City of Edmonds addresses that topic in its latest City Bulletin, and we’ve republished it with permission:

How many of you want a sidewalk in front of your house? Ok, all 10,000 + of you can put your hands down now. You can see why this is difficult. We can’t give everyone the sidewalk they want or need. We must make choices and we have to do it fairly.

Walkable Space

Edmonds covers a lot of walkable space. In that space are pathways to schools, grocery stores, community gathering areas like churches or parks, transit stops, business areas, commute corridors, and popular outdoor spaces. We can agree these high-profile areas should take priority.

We can also agree that a place where a pedestrian has been hit should take priority.

All this information goes into an Edmonds City Council-approved Transportation Plan. The last Transportation Plan was completed in 2015.

This plan is updated every six to seven years and city council/city staff work from this plan.

If this seems really bureaucratic, you’re right. It is. But we have to be fair, equitable, and thorough and we have to be able to prove it when someone says we aren’t. This is referred to as transparency. On the issue of sidewalks, wouldn’t you want to know we did right by you and the person who lives on the other side of town? We think so, too.