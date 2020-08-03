Rain garden project under way in Sierra Park neighborhood

The City of Edmonds’ stormwater group, in partnership with the Snohomish Conservation District, is working on a new rain garden project in the Sierra Park neighborhood.

According to the city, rain gardens eliminate nearly all of the stormwater runoff from the street and private drainage that would normally flow north through Sierra Park and into Perrinville Creek.

The area, 81st Avenue West between 190th and 188th Streets, lies within the Perrinville Creek watershed — and suffers significant erosion as the creek winds down toward Puget Sound. Rain gardens slow the speed of that runoff and filter the water, cleaning it as it goes into Puget Sound.

In general, the city said, rain gardens are much cheaper to build and maintain than a stormwater system. This project is grant funded through Snohomish Conservation District, at no cost to the city.

In addition, Patrick Johnson, a city stormwater engineering technician, notes that veterans work on these projects as part of the Veterans Conservation Corps (VCC).

Learn more about the Snohomish County Rain Garden program here.