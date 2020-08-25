Recommended Reads: Get ready for spine-tingling mystery at Spook Light Inn

Haunting At Spook Light Inn, by Alicia Dean

Camille left Miami for Devil’s Promenade. Her visit to this small town in rural Oklahoma is a quest. She searches for a legendary light, one with haunting effects sparkling in the sky without explanation, or predictability. This phenomenon appears only to some, and over the span of time the story has grown. It has become an epic tale. What is it? Camille plans a brief investigation, resulting in a sensational write up disproving any paranormal activity, followed by a quick mailing of her book to her impatiently waiting editor. At least, that’s her plan. That is until her curiosity leads her straight into an extrasensory mystery.

Camille had left home in a hurry. She knew little about the Spook Light Inn at the time she made a hasty reservation and prepaid for her stay. She’s determined no one will discover her own hidden, personal reason for running away from home with the sudden excuse to write this story now. She intends to bury that pain deep, in a dark and secret place within. No one will know about it, except the ones who caused it.

When she gets out of the car and looks at the unique and intriguing inn, it’s a chilling feeling, something quite unsettling that passes through her. She can’t identify a specific cause for her hesitation, and she has no idea as she crosses the threshold that this will be a life-altering assignment.

As Camille checks in, she meets the unusual staff members who keep the inn running. She also meets an apparition visible and sensed only by her. Camille wants to deny her senses and refuse to believe, and yet the ghostly woman is too persistent to be ignored. Camille senses that she’s being driven toward an ominous conclusion.

There are few other guests, and yet when Camille wanders the rambling inn there are parts of it strictly forbidden to walk or visit. The owner of the inn, Declan Rush, is surprisingly inhospitable and reclusive, and alluring. There is an attraction there. His personality mystifies Camille and so does the Haunting At Spook Light Inn.

Award-winning author Alicia Dean writes in a variety of genres, among them, paranormal, suspense, and romance. She loves creating spine-chilling stories that keep readers on the edge of their seats, and she sure does that well. Haunting At Spook Light Inn is part of A World of Gothic which is a Gothic Mystery Romance Series. It was Alicia Dean’s vision to invite authors from around the world to share a gothic mystery novella set in their own country. Find out more about the author at her website aliciadean.com, and tune in to YouTube’s A Novel Talk with Alicia Dean.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery ‘Kat Out of the Bag’ is available as of April 13, 2020. She is also a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library