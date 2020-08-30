Registration for the Creative Retirement Institute starts Sept. 1

Registration for the Creative Retirement Institute (CRI) of Edmonds College starts this Tuesday, Sept. 1.

There is an array of more than 30 classes, all taught online using the Zoom platform, at CRI this fall. You can see the familiar faces of favorite instructors such as Maria Montalvo teaching “The Electoral College: Love It or Leave It” and Hilary Kemp teaching “New Brain, Old Brain.” However, there are many more to choose from. The complete list of courses is below.

To register for a course, click on CRI Registration. Once you are at The Creative Retirement Institute page, go to “How to Register” on the right-side bar. Click on this and you will be taken to detailed instructions about registering for classes.

While attending a class, you can wave and chat with your fellow CRI scholars in the Zoom gallery as well as attend a stimulating lecture.

If you want a quick refresher on how to use Zoom, information is available on the CRI website. To find it, click here.

And if you still feel the need for help with registering or using Zoom, email cri@edcc.edu or leave a message at 425-640-1830.