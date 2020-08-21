Save the date: Meadowdale High School Key Club to host Goodwill Fill the Truck event Sept. 19

The Meadowdale High School Key Club will host a Goodwill Fill the Truck Event fundraising event Saturday, Sept. 19 from 2-5 p.m. in the school’s parking lot. For every Goodwill truck filled, the Key Club will receive $600 and $300 f0r half a truck.

Goodwill accepts clothing, shoes, household items, books, toys, sports equipment and tools. Goodwill also accepts e-waste, including small electronics, computers, TVs, monitors and speakers, even if they’re broken.

Goodwill does not accept furniture larger than an end table, mattresses or hazardous waste.