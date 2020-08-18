Virtual birdwatching: Cooper’s hawk Posted: August 17, 2020 11 A juvenile Cooper’s Hawk investigates an azalea bush on the far side of the yard, looking to flush any birds (a prominent part of their diet) hiding within. The Cooper’s Hawk walks around the bush to check out the other side. The Cooper’s Hawk heads straight for the house. The bird takes a quick look under the stairs before flying away. Photographer Danene Warnock captured the actions of a juvenile Cooper’s hawk that visited her yard last week.