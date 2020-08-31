Scene in Edmonds: Neighborhood drive yields food bank donations

A former Edmonds resident recently donated 150 pounds of food to the Edmonds Food Bank, collected during a socially distant neighborhood food drive.

Amie Armstrong grew up in Edmonds, moving to Lynnwood in 2007, but she says her heart is still in Edmonds. She and her boyfriend Rick Kalamar, who lives in Shoreline, started the food drive to address “the current cessation of the federal $600/week stimulus money and the lack of school district meals,” Armstrong said. “We intend to continue collecting since the need is ongoing.”

The food donations are being alternated between the Edmonds Foodbank and Hopelink, which serves Shoreline, Armstrong said.