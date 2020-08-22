Scene in Edmonds: When parking becomes dining

Photographer Larry Vogel found Feed Me Hospitality’s Shubert Ho putting up jersey barriers and fencing around the parking area in front of his MarKet restaurant on Main Street Friday. Ho said the restaurant plans to put a pergola roof over the old MarKet outdoor seating area (the one recessed from the sidewalk to the east of the business) and install infra-red heaters to keep it open longer as the weather gets colder. They will also be moving portable heaters to the new seating area in the (former) parking spaces.

Further down Main Street, Vogel’s photo shows that Ho’s Salt & Iron restaurant is also taking advantage of the city’s Aug. 18 announcement that restaurants throughout downtown may now use adjacent parking spaces during the week to provide outdoor “curbside dining” options — effective through Oct. 11.