Scriber Lake High School teacher receives award for excellence

Scriber Lake High School teacher and Dean of Students Kanoe C. Vierra is one of 46 public school educators to receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala next February.

The California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence awardees are nominated for their dedication to the profession, community engagement, professional development, attention to diversity and advocacy for fellow educators.

“In a time when awareness of educators’ vital role to our society is growing, we honor exceptional educators who serve students and communities in extraordinary ways,” said Sara A. Sneed, president and CEO, the NEA Foundation. “Each California Casualty awardee exemplifies the best in public education, demonstrates innovative approaches to student learning, and supports their peers. We are grateful to California Casualty for its recognition and support, and we look forward to honoring the 2021 California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence awardees.”

Each year, the Salute to Excellence in Education Gala celebrates the best in public education from around the country. The awardees represent diverse school communities from small towns to urban centers. At the gala, the educators are truly the stars, celebrated throughout the night with music, performances, videos, and more.

“It’s an honor to recognize these exceptional educators and education support professionals who nurture, inspire, and make a difference in the lives of others,” said Joe Volponi, president and CEO, California Casualty. “The California Casualty awardees show us all that with passion, innovation and dedication, you can achieve great things.”

Of the 46 state awardees who were nominated by their National Education Association state affiliate, five finalists will be announced this fall and receive a $10,000 award. The educator selected for the top award will be revealed at the gala, and will receive $25,000. The gala will be livestreamed at neafoundation.org.

The NEA Foundation and the National Education Association jointly present the awards. For more information about the awardees, click here and to view a gallery of this year’s awardees, click here.