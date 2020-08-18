Scriber Lake HS to hold information night Aug. 19 for new students

Scriber Lake High School will host a virtual informational meeting Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. for prospective students for the 2020-21 school year. The meeting is required for any students who will be enrolling at Scriber Lake for the new year.

Parents, family members and guardians are welcome to attend the meeting. Registration is required and families are asked to fill out this form. A link to the meeting will be sent following registration. Another information meeting will be held Sept. 16.

The goal of the meeting is to welcome students who are looking for a new and different approach to school. This may include:

Students who have struggled or continue to struggle in their current school setting.

Students who would benefit from a smaller environment.

Students who could use a chance to start anew.

The process for enrollment includes:

Interested students must attend the informational meeting. Paperwork can be turned in electronically, mailed, or placed in a dropbox on SLHS campus from Aug. 20-24. Interviews will take place via Zoom or phone call Aug. 25-27. Calls of acceptance will be made as soon as possible after Friday, Aug. 28. If your student is accepted, there is a required New Student and Family Orientation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.

More information can be found on the school’s website.