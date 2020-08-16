Second Black In Edmonds event scheduled for Aug. 22

The program is moderated by Alicia Crank, a member of the Edmonds Planning Board, vice chair of the Snohomish County Airport Commission and Chief Development Officer at AtWork!
Panelists are:
-Karin and Eric Butler: owners of HunniCo/Hunniwater
-Adam Cornell, Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney
-Rhienn and Mark Davis
-Deborah Kilgore, Edmonds School District Board President
-Susan Paine, Edmonds City Councilmember and former Edmonds School Board member
Zoom registration is limited. The event will also be live streamed on the Alicia In Edmonds Facebook page
In part one of the series, Crank brought a group of five Black residents together to have a frank conversation about being Black in Edmonds. You can read our report of that discussion here and watch the video here.