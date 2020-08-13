Snohomish County Arts Commission seeks inspiring art for Esperance Park

The Snohomish County Arts Commission is seeking proposals for artwork for a “Hope Symbol” for the plaza in newly renovated Esperance Park in unincorporated Edmonds. The competition is open to professional artists residing in Snohomish County. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2020.
“Esperance” means “hope” in French. Snohomish County Parks and the Arts Commission propose to commission a site-specific sculptural element for the central area of the park that reflects “hope” in order to inspire park and community users and as a nod to the park’s name. The round public plaza has an eight-pointed star designed into the concrete to symbolize hope. The statue will be incorporated into the plaza.
Located at 7830 222nd St. S.W., the Esperance Park 9.6-acre property was formerly owned by the Edmonds School District. In the late 1980s the land was to be surplused and sold for housing development. A community activist group, The Action Council for Esperance (ACE), successfully petitioned the county to acquire the site for a community park. Renovations and upgrades to the baseball field area were completed in 2009.
In 2016, the adjacent 3.4-acre parcel was purchased from the Edmonds School District. Renovation of Esperance Park was substantially completed in May 2020. It features accessible walking paths; two new off-leash dog areas; playground replacement and relocation; parking lot renovation; new multipurpose sports court; Little League field enhancement; stormwater treatment/habitat area; and a forest playground with zip line.
You can see complete details on the call for artists at www.snocoarts.org/jobs.