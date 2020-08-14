Snohomish Health District to continue COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Everett’s Broadway location next week

The Snohomish Health District is continuing testing at 3900 Broadway in Everett. Testing will be in the large parking lot near Everett Memorial Stadium.

The entrance for testing is off Broadway, following signage and cones. There have been some issues with people trying to access other entrances, or approaching staff in the Community Resource Center for questions. Testing cannot be accessed off of 41st Street.

For the week of Aug. 17 the schedule is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18 from noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20 from noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eligibility criteria remains the same as previous weeks.

Those eligible to register are:

Sick and have developed any of the following symptoms within the last 14 days: Fever, Chills, Cough, Difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle pain or body aches, Headache, Sore throat, Runny nose or nasal congestion, or New loss of taste or smell.

Asymptomatic individuals who: Are a close contact of a confirmed case, or Live in a congregate setting, like a shelter, group home or assisted living facility, or Work in a location that has had a case, Part of a family or social network that has had a case, or Work in healthcare, EMS, law enforcement or other fields where work settings have a higher risk of catching or spreading COVID-19.



This testing option is not meant to replace or eliminate other testing avenues offered by many local healthcare providers. The goal is to supplement those options in order to ease some of the pressure on the existing system.

People still should contact their medical provider for guidance and assessment if they have any of these symptoms, or other health concerns. For medical emergencies, they should call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that you may have COVID-19.

To register for testing, visit www.snohd.org/drive-thru-testing.