Soaring Heart Natural Beds coming to Edmonds

A Soaring Heart Natural Beds store is scheduled to open in downtown Edmonds Oct. 1.
The location will be the Main Street Plaza building at 2nd and Main, current home to Edmonds Realty.
Originally known as Soaring Heart Futon and Natural Bedding, the company was founded by Douglas MacQuarrie and Bob Vadset, who began selling futon mattresses and bed frames at the Fremont location in 1981. Mike Schaefer purchased the company in 2011, and the store now offers certified organic beds and bedding, which Schaefer described as “a reliable product for healthy living these days.”
While “no real remodeling” of the Main Street Plaza location is planned, Schaefer said the 2,000-square-foot space will receive new flooring, paint and lighting. “We have a certain store design in our other locations that we want to replicate here,” he said via email. “We want folks to feel comfortable stopping in to take a nap!”
“We can track all the materials in every bed we make back to the source – cotton to the cotton plantation in Texas, wool to the ranch in New Zealand, natural latex to a rubber tree plantation in Sri Lanka,” Schaefer said. “Our certified organic facility means our beds are assembled in a chemical-free zone, so everything arrives in your home guaranteed.”
Customers’ health is also a priority when they shop in-store, Schaefer said. “Everyone gets a freshly laundered robe to wear while shopping and, of course, we follow all mask and hand-cleaning protocols,” he said. “We’ve cared about everyone’s health and sleep for more than 38 years.”