Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane catering and food truck menu for week of Aug. 24-28

August 24-28

The food truck is once again back on the road and will be at the following locations: Monday – Seaview – 5-5:45 p.m. Monday – Faith Community Church near Hickman Park – 6:15-7 p.m. Tuesday – Point Edwards – 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

~~~~~~~

Entrees:

** Pesto Turkey Sandwich – bacon, swiss, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or green salad … $9.95

** Thai Pork Wrap – bbq pork, shredded carrots, cabbage, cucumber, mild thai peanut sauce in a spinach tortilla served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Fish Tacos – pico de gallo, fried cod, cilantro sour cream served on corn tortillas with french fries or green salad…$10.95

** Chicken Artichoke Melt – chicken, artichoke, spinach on grilled sourdough bread served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Italian Burger – basil, prosciutto, parmesan, provolone, marinara on a brioche bun served with french fries or green salad….$11.95

** Orange & Fennel Salad – mixed greens, shaved fennel, mandarin oranges, calamata olives, feta, honey ginger dressing… $10.95 with grilled chicken….$13.95

**Hawaiian Carrot Cake– golden raisins, pineapple, coconut, cream cheese frosting ….$5.50

Fun Options:

Fresh Baked Cookies OR Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $16 per dozen

Housemade Granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, currants, honey) – $7 per pound

Assortment of Empanadas – $20 per dozen

Take ‘n Bake Selection:

**Teriyaki Salmon – sesame sticky rice cake, bok choy & peppers… $15

** Shepherd’s Pie – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes … $10

** Indian Butter Chicken – braised spinach, basmati rice … $12

** Stuffed Portobello Mushroom – Mexican quinoa pilaf, mozzarella cheese, avocado crema with grilled carrots… $12

** Vegetarian Lasagna (frozen) – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10

** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs with green beans … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Impossible ‘Meat’loaf (frozen) – sautéed balsamic mushrooms, olive oil mashed potatoes, steamed carrots… $15

Locations and online ordering links available at: