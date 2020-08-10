Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering menu week of Aug. 10-15

August 10-15

Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options

** Lamb Meatballs – roasted tomatoes and eggplant, sautéed spinach, feta sauce…$12

** Pineapple Chicken Thighs – coconut rice, grilled zucchini, pineapple relish … $12

** Beef Stroganoff – top sirloin, mushrooms, egg noodles, rosemary cream sauce … $12

** Halibut Cake – wasabi mashed potatoes, edamame and red pepper salad, pickled ginger aioli… $18

** Vegetarian Lasagna – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10

** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs with green beans … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Impossible ‘Meat’loaf (frozen) – sautéed balsamic mushrooms, olive oil mashed potatoes, steamed carrots… $15

** Corn Dogs (frozen) – all beef hot dog, cornmeal crust… $3.50

Fresh Baked Cookies OR Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $16 per dozen

Housemade Granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, currants, honey) – $7 per pound

Assortment of Empanadas – $20 per dozen

Online ordering links available at: