Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Catering menu, week of Aug .17-22

Posted: August 16, 2020 15

The Here and There food truck is under repair, so you are invited to order instead from Chef Dane’s take ‘n bake selection. They’ll even throw in free local delivery.

**Summer Chicken Salad Wrap – shredded chicken, grapes, walnuts, basil mayo, fresh spinach in a spinach tortilla served with side salad … $10.95

**Turkey Sandwich – turkey, cranberry, havarti, bacon, tomatoes on sourdough served with side salad – prepared and ready to grill in your own home … $11.95
**Italian Chop Salad – pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, pickled red onion, chickpeas, calamata olives, parmesan, red wine vinaigrette …$12.95
** Seared Ahi Tuna – sesame brown rice, edamame salad, citrus aioli…$15
** Cuban Pork Stew – plantains, apples, onions, lentils served over coriander rice … $10
** Rib-eye Steak – caramelized onions, roasted cauliflower and grilled carrots … $18
** Chicken Alfredo Lasagna – chicken breast, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese… $10
** Vegetarian Lasagna (frozen) – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella…. $10
** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs with green beans … $10
** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10
** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10
Fresh Baked Cookies or Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $16 per dozen
Housemade Granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, currants, honey) – $7 per pound
Assortment of Empanadas – $20 per dozen
Online ordering link available at www.chefdane.com.

