Sponsor spotlight: Join us for Cascadia Art Museum’s 2020 Summer Stars Virtual Gala & Auction

Edmonds-based Cascadia Art Museum’s gala is going virtual this year, Join us online for this fun, free event featuring more than 90 must-bid items for all budgets.
Auction Dates:
Aug. 21 – Online Auction Begins
Aug. 27 – Livestream Auction Event
This year, our online auction features something for everyone with original art, local experiences, one-of-a-kind items, and a range of wine, spirits, and beer. Our livestream auction event will feature our most exclusive packages including:
- Jacob Lawrence Print
- Art Insider Getaway in Portland, Oregon
- Big Island Getaway in Hawaii
- Rankin Jewellers Yellow Diamond Necklace
Don’t miss out! You can view our online auction and register to bid here. We will be unveiling more of our packages leading up to the livestream auction event. For more information about the auction visit here.
About Cascadia Art Museum
Cascadia Art Museum relies on the support of its annual fundraiser, and the Summer Stars Gala & Auction is Cascadia Art Museum’s signature event.
Please donate today to support Cascadia. Thank you!
Thank you to this year’s generous sponsors:
Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation
Edmonds College
First Financial Bank
Mroczek Brothers Seattle Auction House
Peoples Bank
Coastal Community Bank
DME CPA Group
KCTS 9
Litho Craft
The Daily Herald
