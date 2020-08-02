Sponsor spotlight: Next free legal clinic for seniors Aug. 5

The Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center and Sanders Law Group offer a free legal clinic for seniors every month, and the next one is Wednesday, Aug. 5.

This popular monthly clinic offers 15-minute individual appointments with an Elder Law Attorney. It runs from 1-3 p.m. and space is limited. Please call ahead to the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center for reservations: 425-774-5555. You will be assigned a time and sent a Zoom link. Due to social distancing and to keep everyone safe, we cannot offer in-person meetings.

Here’s your chance to ask your burning legal questions, at no charge.