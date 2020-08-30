Sponsor spotlight: This stunning master bathroom remodel makes a statement

This stunning master bathroom started with a creative reconfiguration of space, but it’s the wall of shimmering blue dimensional tile that really makes this a “statement” bathroom.

The homeowners, parents of two boys, wanted to add a master bedroom and bath onto the main floor of they classic mid-century home. Their objective was to be close to their kids’ rooms, but still have a quiet and private retreat.

To obtain space for the master suite, the construction was designed to add onto the rear of their home. This was done by expanding the interior footprint into their existing outside corner covered patio. To create a sizable suite, we also utilized the current interior footprint of their existing laundry room, adjacent to the patio. The design also required rebuilding the exterior walls fo the kitchen nook, which was adjacent to the back porch. Our clients rounded out the updated rear home design by installing all new windows along the back wall of their living and dining rooms.

Once the structure was formed, our design team worked with the homeowners to fill in the space with luxurious elements to form their desired retreat with universal design in mind. The selections were intentional, mixing modern-day comfort and amenities with 1955 architecture.

The shower was planned to be accessible and easy to use as the couple ages in place. Features include a curb-less, walk-in shower with a wide shower door. We also installed two shower fixtures and a handheld unit and showerhead.

To brighten the room without sacrificing privacy, a clearstory window was installed high in the shower and the room was topped off with a skylight.

For ultimate comfort, heated floors were installed below the silvery gray wood-plank floor tiles, which run throughout the entire room and into the shower. Additional features include custom cabinetry in rich walnut with horizontal grain and white quartz countertops. In the shower, oversized white subway tiles surround a mermaid-like soft-blue tile niche, and at the vanity the mirrors are surrounded by boomerang-shaped ultra-glossy marine blue tiles. These create a dramatic focal point. Serene and spectacular.

By Melissa Irons, CGR CAPS CGP

Marketing & Operations Manager, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.