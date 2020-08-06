St. Alban’s Church to hold another ‘drive by’ food bank collection Aug. 8

Continuing its tradition of helping community food banks, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold a “Drive-By Food Drop” Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s an opportunity for parishioners, friends and neighbors to contribute much-needed food (and cash contributions) to local food banks.

This will be the church’s third Drive-By Food Drop, following drives held on May 2 and June 27 that collected hundreds of pounds of food and nearly $2,000 in cash donations.

“Just look how generous people are,” Fr. Greg Peters, rector of St. Alban’s, said of the previous drives. “It is particularly apparent in this pandemic, how much people in this community care for their neighbors.”

The community is encouraged to bring non-perishable food — soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items, to help those in need. Diapers and infant formula are always appreciated. Cash and checks made payable to “Food Bank” will also be accepted.

Parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations.

According to food bank officials, the demand for food continues to increase as the COVID-19 crisis deepens, and local food banks – and their customers – are feeling the strain. Now more than ever, they need help from the community to support their mission to serve neighbors in need.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “The Episcopal Church Welcomes You” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to St. Alban’s. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.