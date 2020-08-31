Students Saving Salmon help with public outreach on stormwater

Students Saving Salmon from Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale high schools are helping the City of Edmonds implement the “Puget Sound Starts Here” campaign to make the public more aware of the problems with litter, debris, and pollutants that wash into storm drains.

Students are adhering “Puget Sound Starts Here” placards on curbs beside storm drains throughout Edmonds to remind people that whatever goes down a storm drain will ultimately end up in Puget Sound where it can impact marine life. Some of the plastics and pollutants in our oceans come from our storm drains.

Many of the storm drains along streets in Edmonds carry untreated/unfiltered water directly into our streams (and ultimately to Puget Sound). Students Saving Salmon members are very concerned that the stormwater washing off streets carries toxic substances from vehicles that can affect salmon in our streams. The ‘pre-spawn mortality” syndrome that scientists have found kills adult coho salmon as they first enter Puget Sound streams has been proven to be caused by stormwater pollutants in the streams.