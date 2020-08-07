Taste Edmonds joins the list of Edmonds Chamber events canceled for 2020

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that their largest fundraising event, Taste Edmonds, has been canceled for the first time in 38 years.

The chamber in early July announced that it was moving the Taste event from mid-August to late September, in hopes that COVID-19 restrictions would have eased. However, “as phased openings have stalled and Gov. Inslee has banned all live music performances, it is just not possible to hold the event.” said Greg Urban, chamber president & CEO.

“Taste Edmonds is first and foremost a fundraiser that directly funds our non-profit operations and free community events we produced, including: An Edmonds Kind of 4th, the Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treat, and the Tree Lighting Ceremony,” Urban added. “Additionally, over $25,000 each year goes to local non-profits and service groups who help staff the festival.”

Each year Taste Edmonds attracts an estimated 40,000 people to the three-day festival.

This marks the third chamber event canceled so far this year due to the pandemic; others are the Edmonds Kind of 4th and the Edmonds Classic Car Show. To offset revenue losses, the Edmonds chamber has launched An Edmonds Kind of Hero fundraising campaign aimed at keeping the chamber going through 2020 and next year. To date, the campaign has raised only one-third of the $100,000 goal. You can learn more and donate at www.SupportEdmonds.com.

“If you want to see all of these community events return next year, we need your support.” said Urban “Every donation helps; consider donating a small portion of what you might have spent if you were able to attend Taste Edmonds this year.”

For more information about the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” campaign, contact the Chamber office at 425-670-1496 or www.edmondswa.com.