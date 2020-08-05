Thad Hovis named new South County Fire chief

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners has selected Thad Hovis to serve as Fire Chief of the regional fire authority. Hovis was sworn-in during the board’s Aug. 5 virtual meeting via teleconference.

A 25-year fire service veteran, Hovis has been serving as interim fire chief since the retirement of Fire Chief Doug Dahl at the end of March. Prior to that, Hovis served as assistant chief of operations.

Hovis will also serve as chief executive for the regional fire authority, the county’s largest provider of fire and emergency medical services. South County Fire has more than 325 employees and provides 24-hour staffing at 14 neighborhood fire stations serving more than 250,000 residents in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated south Snohomish County.

“We feel fortunate to find such a highly qualified person within our ranks,” said Commissioner Bob Meador, Board Vice Chair. “Chief Hovis has demonstrated he has the credentials, skills and leadership we need in the regional fire authority. He knows this community, has support within our organization and works well with our board of commissioners. He is the best fit for South County Fire, now and going forward.”

Hovis has spent his entire fire service career serving the people of south Snohomish County. He grew up in Edmonds and began volunteering with the Edmonds Fire Department in 1995. Hovis was hired by the Mountlake Terrace Fire Department in 1996 and moved up through the ranks over the next two decades as five local fire agencies combined to become South County Fire.

Hovis is pursuing his master’s degree in public administration and holds a bachelor’s degree in emergency readiness and response management and an associate degree in fire science.