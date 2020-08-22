‘The Flock’ latest Edmonds’ On the Fence temporary public art installation

Mona Smiley-Fairbanks’ recent installation for Edmonds Arts Commission’s On the Fence Temporary Public Art

program features a long row of colorful bird silhouettes perched on top of the Anderson Center Playfield fence.

“The Flock” calls attention to the variety of bird species throughout North America, and in our own backyard.

In her artist statement, Smiley-Fairbanks states, “Nearly 400 bird species use the diverse wildlife habitats of

Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and British Columbia in some part of their life cycle…[and the] Edmonds Marsh

hosts up to 90 species of birds in the course of a year.”

Smiley-Fairbanks encourages viewers to consider what they can do to preserve habitats. “Birds are one of the

most accessible animal species to view, which means we can easily take care of the birds in our own backyards,” she said.

“By creating natural habitats including native plants, shelter, keeping our pets indoors, and joining local groups

that maintain community wildlife areas, we make a huge impact into the health of not only birds, but many

other animals.”

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission offers an ongoing opportunity through its On the Fence program for

regional artists to create temporary outdoor art installations on three city-owned fences. The Arts Commission

is interested in encouraging a visual conversation through temporary artworks on chain link fence sites in

downtown Edmonds. For information, go to www.edmondswa.gov/opportunities-contests-applications.html.