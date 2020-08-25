The scarecrows are coming back to Edmonds this fall

The Edmonds Historical Museum announced Monday that the 8th Annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival will be held as usual this fall.

After leading the Scarecrow Festival for seven years, Dave Buelow is passing the torch to new Edmonds Museum board member Emily Scott. “I felt the event needed new energy, enthusiasm and ideas,” Buelow said. “It takes a unique person to get excited about scarecrows, but after seeing Emily in action during the holidays as the Trolley Elf and patrolling the Summer Market in a shark suit, I knew she was a natural.”

Look for more details to follow in the next few weeks.

“We are excited that we are able to bring this event to Edmonds as COVID-19 continues to impact our businesses and organizations,” Scott said. “This event doesn’t encourage crowds or gathering, and is a great way to engage in a bit of creative whimsy during the fall time. This all-ages festival taps into that creative Edmonds spirit, and adds charm to our historic city. So, start crafting those ideas and let’s get spooky Edmonds.”