They work to rid South County Park of invasive plants — and you’re invited to join them

Every Saturday, a group of volunteers spends their morning pulling invasive plants in Southwest County Park — at 120 acres the single largest parcel of open space in the Edmonds city limits.

According to organizer Mikael Ohman, the group attracts five or six on a typical Saturday — although they are hoping to recruit more volunteers to help.

“The long-term objective is to work our way through the whole park and get rid of ivy, holly and Himalayan blackberry, but also to maintain the trails,” Ohman wrote in an email. “This winter several of the trails got into a pretty sorry state, resulting in people expanding the trails to get out of the mud. We’d like to have the manpower to do both the trail improvements needed so that the rain don’t turn the trails in to mud baths and continue our work with getting rid of invasive plants.”

Calling South County Park “an oasis” in the middle of the city, he noted that it is becoming more well known — which puts more wear and tear on the trails. “We need to step up the trail maintenance so the trails drain better and can withstand that wear,” he said.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can email EdmondsIvyLeague@gmail.com.