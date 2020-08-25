Reminder: 12th annual Celebrate Schools 5K to be held virtually Oct. 2-4

In partnership with Virginia Mason Medical Center, the Foundation for Edmonds Schools will hold the 12th annual Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K Run/Walk virtually.

Run, walk, stroll, roll (and wag) anytime between Oct. 2-4 in a new format, but the same Spooktacular good time benefiting children, families and teachers in the Edmonds School District.

Participants can choose when and where they complete their race anytime during the race weekend. They can choose their own course, indoors or out. On a treadmill, sidewalk, or favorite trail. Form a team or join a team. For more information, visit the 5K event webpage.

Donations will go to benefit the foundation’s programs to enrich learning, expand academic opportunities and meet basic needs so students can thrive in school and in life.

Registered participants can also visit the interactive Zoom Room from 7-10 a.m., Oct. 3. Hear from emcee KXA radio host Stitch Mitchell and virtually “meet up” with the 5K community. Show school spirit, join a pooch parade or costume parade and take part in the fun – everyone is welcome.

Online registration is open through the end of the event weekend on Oct. 4. Register by Oct. 1 to receive a link to the Zoom Room.

Participating partners include Alderwood Mall, the City of Lynnwood, DVE Store and other corporate sponsors.