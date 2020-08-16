Valerie Jarrett keynote speaker at annual YWCA fundraising luncheon

The YWCA Seattle|King|Snohomish is bringing keynote speaker Valerie Jarrett — an author and former White House advisor — to its first fully digital luncheon and online fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 10.

Co-hosted by Hollis Wong-Wear, a musician and community advocate, and Elisa Jaffe of KOMO News Radio, this event recognizes and celebrates Women Rising Boldly – those who have used their voices and power to shape their communities and to uplift women and girls. The program will feature the personal story of a YWCA program participant, highlights of YWCA’s frontline services, and a moderated conversation with Valerie Jarrett.

Money raised will support women and girls through YWCA programs. The event runs from noon to 12:45 p.m., with a VIP Q&A Room from 1 to 1:30 p.m. The online link will be shared after registration.

Last year’s YWCA luncheon raised over $1 million to fund programs that provide resources for sexual assault and domestic violence survivors, affordable housing, and job training.

Register on the YWCA website or call 206-461-4440. Tickets range from $10-$150.