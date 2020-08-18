Virtual open house Aug. 24 to explore concepts for 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor

For more than a decade, the City of Edmonds, residents, and business and property owners along Fourth Avenue North between Main Street and the Edmonds Center for the Arts have been discussing ways to reinvent the corridor to create a more pleasant, safe and attractive pedestrian experience and a unique downtown Edmonds destination.

Community members are invited to a virtual open house Monday. Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. that includes an update and discussion about concepts that could shape the future of the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor. Public input will help identify a preferred concept and define most-preferred elements. It will include a presentation and question-and-answer session led by city representatives and urban design consultant CREA Affiliates.

Register in advance for the open house here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

For more information, contact Economic Development and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty atpatrick.doherty@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0251.