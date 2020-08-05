Welcome new advertiser, Stranded by the Sea

Stranded by the Sea is a local independent yarn shop in the Edmonds Creative District, conveniently located at Salish Crossing by the ferry holding area. They offer natural yarn and fiber arts supplies, emphasizing local, sustainable, and artisan quality materials.

The shop features a variety of yarns, patterns, and kits to make lovely and fun projects. But the fibers arts go beyond knitting and crochet, so they offer fiber and roving from several local indie-dyers and have spinning wheels and weaving looms to buy or rent. They also have their own line of knitting accessories, stitch markers, spinning tools, hand-dyed yarns, and spinning fibers, including Angora fiber from their own “fluffle” of English Angora rabbits.

The shop usually has at least one of their bunny mascots visiting in the shop – feel free to stop by for a snuggle!

Stranded by the Sea believes in promoting natural yarn and wool, and avoiding synthetic, acrylic, and chemically-treated fibers, both for ecological and artisan purposes. They strive to educate consumers about preserving and protecting marine life from synthetic fibers and about the many benefits of natural yarn and wool — doing their part to preserve the waterways here in the Puget Sound and Salish Sea.

When it is safe again, the shop will resume in-person classes, workshops, and social activities for knitting, crochet, spinning, and needle felting for the new beginner and the adventurous and advanced. In the meantime, they are available for one-on-one project help by appointment. Join one of their weekly online group knitting and spinning socials via Zoom listed on their website calendar.

In-store shopping is currently available, so you can come in to select your yarn and find just the right color. Ordering on the website is easy and you may request local delivery or curbside pick-up.

Stranded by the Sea is located at Salish Crossing

176 Sunset Ave.

Edmonds, WA 98020

425-582-2694

www.strandedbythesea.com