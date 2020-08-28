Youth-led protest to recognize racism scheduled Saturday in downtown Edmonds

A youth-led protest is set for downtown Edmonds Saturday, Aug. 29 to “support Black residents, recognize racism in our community and take action against it, recognize privilege and educate yourself on current political issues.”

Organized by Edmonds Youth for Equality, the protest will start with a 12:30 p.m. march from Brackett’s Landing to the Edmonds Historical Museum, followed by art and performances next to the museum. A rally with speakers will follow at 3 p.m.