2020 Windermere Edmonds free shredding event Sept. 12

The annual Windermere Edmonds free shredding event is on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The location is 210 5th Ave. .S, Edmonds — follow the arrow signs to the drop-off location.

The event will follow all social distancing protocols with a no contact drive-thru. Ahead of time, place all of your items to be shredded in the trunk of your car. Stay in your car, and unlock your trunk, so volunteers — following CDC guidelines — can unload your boxes.

Shredding materials may contain paper clips, staples, metal prongs, binder clips, rubber bands, window envelopes, manila folders. They can’t contain X-rays, photographs, plastic sheet protectors, three-ring binders, newspapers and magazines.

Windermere Edmondswill be collecting canned food and monetary donations for the Edmonds Food Bank. Place canned food donations in bags next to your shredding materials to make it easier for volunteers to unload your items swiftly.