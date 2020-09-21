2021 board nominations open for Edmonds Chamber of Commerce 

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its 2021 Board of Directors.

Since 1907, the Edmonds Chamber has been a fixture in the Edmonds community, helping to facilitate connections and collaborations within our business community, non-profits, service clubs and with government entities.

The Board of Directors meets from 7:30 to 9 a.m. the third Thursday every month, in person or by Zoom. As a policy board, Board members guide the chamber into the future, set long-term strategic goals and help identify issues the membership should support or oppose.

Board members serve three-year terms, with a maximum service of three terms. Bylaws allow as many as 30 board members, but the number is fewer than 25 at any given point.

The nomination process is a simple online form available on the Edmonds Chamber website at www.EdmondsChamber.com or at this link: https://forms.gle/oPeqRf3mgff9SZP8A. Self-nominations are open until Friday, Nov. 6. The only requirements for board service are that the board member or the board member’s business is an active member of the chamber and the account is in good standing.

Questions about the Edmonds Chamber, membership or the application process should be directed to Greg Urban at the Chamber office, 425-670-1496 or greg@edmondswa.com.