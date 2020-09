The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) will hold its monthly member meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 6-8 pm.

ACE will be discussing potential Edmonds Citizens’ Housing Commission recommendations that could impact single-family neighborhood zoning across Edmonds. A member of the city’s Architectural Design Board also will be a guest speaker regarding building design guidelines.

Go to aceedmonds.org to contact ACE and participate in the meeting.