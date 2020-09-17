Buy a bowl, benefit the Edmonds Food Bank: Third annual Empty Bowl event runs through Sept. 24

The Edmonds Food Bank has partnered with Glazed and Amazed in downtown Edmonds to help address food insecurity in the community. From now until Sept. 24, buy and paint an Edmonds Food Bank empty bowl and you’ll help raise money to feed Edmonds families.

Simply buy your unfinished bowl at Glazed and Amazed. Paint it at the store or take home a painting kit to complete it at home.

Each bowl is $20, and $16 goes directly to the Edmonds Food Bank. Each bowl purchased provides three families with fresh dairy and eggs for a week.

Presenting sponsors Univera and Windermere are matching the first $20,000 raised this year.

Questions? Please email EFBEmptybowl@gmail.com.