Cascade Symphony Orchestra cancels fall 2020 concert schedule due to pandemic

Citing public safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cascade Symphony Orchestra is canceling its remaining 2020 concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts that were scheduled for October and December.

However, the orchestra said it is exploring ways to offer virtual concert performances via various online platforms to help satisfy the public’s appetite for symphony entertainment.

The orchestra “is committed as ever to delivering on our mission: to nourish our musicians and the community with inspiring performances of outstanding music,” said Rose Gear, Cascade Symphony’s executive director. “That being said, how we accomplish that mission is going to look a little different, at least for the next few months.”

The symphony’s music director Michael Miropolsky will curate free online events featuring a combination of remote performances, recordings of past performances, and musician interviews.

“During these trying times, we believe in the power of music to heal,” Miropolsky said. “With this in mind, we are exploring new ways to bring our symphonic creations to our patrons and the community.”

Gear noted: “We hope to be able to share more information about the schedule and content of these virtual events very soon.”

She noted that symphony patrons who purchased 2020-21 season tickets have already been contacted by the orchestra and the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

At the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, the orchestra will offer season-ticket holders the opportunity to request refunds for concerts cancelled due to COVID-19. Season tickets for which no refund is requested will be treated as donations to the orchestra, with tax receipts available upon request. Details on the implementation of this process will be sent to all season-ticket holders near the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. Patrons with question may email tickets@cascadesymphony.org.

Additional information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra can be found online at www.cascadesymphony.org. Additional virtual events and schedule updates will be posted on the website when they are available.