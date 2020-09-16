Chamber cancels Halloween trick-or-treating in downtown Edmonds; online costume event planned

It’s official: There will be no costumed kids and adults making their way from merchant to merchant to collect sweet treats in downtown Edmonds. The Chamber of Commerce has canceled its traditional Edmonds Halloween celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But go ahead and get your costumes ready: According to Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban, the chamber “is pivoting to an online costume contest to be safe while still bringing together a sense of community during the pandemic.”

The online costume event will go live on Oct. 1 with several categories, including An Edmonds Kind of Hero, Pets, Group/Family Costumes, and Children based on age. Residents will vote for their favorite in each category through Oct. 31, with winners will announced and notified in early November.

The Edmonds Halloween Trick-or-Treat is the latest community event to be canceled because of the coronavirus, and it’s a good time to remind the community of ways to support the Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors not only Halloween, but the city’s 4th of July festivities, car show, tree lighting and Taste Edmonds events. These events — free to the community — are not paid for by tax dollars, but are produced and funded by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

Through its An Edmonds Kind of Hero campaign, the chamber is working to raise $100,000 by the end of the year to support future events. Participation in the online costume contest is free; however, donations to the An Edmonds Kind of Hero campaign are encouraged.

“I’ve attended Halloween events in Edmonds for decades,” said Edmonds-based European travel expert Rick Steves. “It’s about the only thing in my life that I’ve done 30 years in a row. I love it…it celebrates our community…it’s for all…and it’s free. In fact, nearly 10,000 people each year enjoy Halloween in Edmonds for free. By becoming An Edmonds Kind of Hero, I’ll now attend this and all the other events knowing I’m doing my share to make it possible. That’s $25 very well spent.”

You can visit EdmondsHalloween.com to register for the online costume contest and www.SupportEdmonds.com to support the chamber.