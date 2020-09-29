City of Edmonds announces Paws in the Water online photo contest

Does your dog like to splash or paddle? Edmonds Parks & Recreation and Off-Leash Area Edmonds is hosting an online photo contest featuring your furry friends enjoying the water — and you could win a prize.

Winners will be determined by community vote through the Edmonds Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EdmondsRecZone.

To enter the contest, submit a photo (1) of your dog enjoying any water source (i.e. pool, lake, hose, etc.). Photos can be submitted through email to kim.anderson@edmondswa.gov. To be entered, you must ‘Like’ the Edmonds Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services facebook page @EdmondsRecZone in addition to your photo submission. Photo submissions are accepted now through Oct. 5. Photos will be posted to the Paws in the Water Facebook Event page.

After submissions close, a photo album through the Facebook page will be created. Likes will be considered votes for your favorite photo. Winners are determined by the photos that receive the most likes, and voting will be open Oct. 7-12. Winners will be announced via social media Oct. 14.

The third-place winner will receive a $5 gift card from All the Best Pet Care and the photo in second place will receive a $10 All the Best Pet Care gift card. The first-place winner will get a $10 All the Best Pet Care gift card and a certificate for an initial session at SplashDog, valued at $90.

