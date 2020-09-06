City of Edmonds extends application deadline for student representative on city council

The City of Edmonds has extended until Sept. 18 the application deadline for those interested in serving as a student representative on the Edmonds City Council for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The student will be appointed for one year and will attend Edmonds City Council meetings through Aug. 31, 2021. The council has four meetings per month, held on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The application form is here.

Questions regarding the application process should be directed to Maureen Judge, city council legislative aide, at Maureen.judge@edmondswa.gov or call 425-771-0248.