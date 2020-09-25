City of Edmonds wastewater treatment plant recognized as ‘Utility of the Future Today’

The City of Edmonds is only one of three in the state, and one of 65 nationally, to be recognized as a “Utility of the Future Today.” It’s a recognition that celebrates the achievements of water utilities that transition from the traditional wastewater treatment system to a resource recovery center and leader in the overall sustainability and resilience of the communities they serve.

“For the past eight years, we have worked with our partners and the community to create a culture of continuous improvement,” said Pamela Randolph, the city’s wastewater treatment manager.

“Each year, we measure our performance and challenge ourselves to always do better on our ‘Pathway to Sustainability,’” said Edmonds Public Works Director Phil Williams. “And with the city council’s decision to move forward with the carbon recovery project, Edmonds is certainly headed in the right direction.”

The Utility of the Future Today program was launched in 2016 by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, the Water Environment Federation, the Water Research Foundation and the WateReuse Association, with input from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“The Water Environment Federation is excited to recognize the Edmonds WWTP for embracing innovative ways to better serve their communities,” said Jackie Jarrell, federation president.

The wastewater treatment plant cleans everything that runs down the sink, tub or toilet, before sending it into Puget Sound. “The wastewater treatment plant is the single greatest electricity user in the city, so a reduction of energy cost by 45% translates directly to lower rates for the community we serve,” said Randolph. “This project is one of many sustainability projects the Edmonds Public Works Department is committed to.”

The treatment plant will be recognized during a pre-recorded awards ceremony on Oct. 9 at 8 a.m. during WEFTEC Connect.