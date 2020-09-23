Community panel about mental health and suicide prevention set for Sept. 23

Continuing its focus on Suicide Prevention Month, the City of Edmonds has scheduled a community panel about mental health and suicide prevention Wednesday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.: The aim is to foster discussion and encourage mental health advocacy. You can access the Zoom event at https://zoom.us/j/96229664796 Panelists include:

o Margaret Browne, Premera (moderator)

o Tim Krivanek, Board Member Washington chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

o Michelle Reitan, Edmonds Waterfront Center

o Scriber Lake High School students

o John Richards, KEXP DJ and mental health advocate

Learn more about the city’s Suicide Prevention Month efforts, including links to important resources, on the city’s Suicide Prevention webpage.